Some NPP MPs suffering more than NDC MPs; they beg Akufo-Addo’s family and friends to survive – Ahmed Ibrahim

Deputy Minority Chief Whip Ahmed Ibrahim has said some Majority MPs who are not ministers of state under President Nana Akufo-Addo are cash-strapped.

According to him, many of the NPP MPs are living in opposition despite their party being in power.

Mr Ibrahim, who is also the NDC MP for the Banda constituency in the Bono East Region made this comment on the Citizens Show hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

“I had many of these MPs confide in me as an opposition leader in parliament that if they want contracts from the system, they have to go begging some family and friends of the sitting president”, he alleged.

“Many of these Majority MPs are suffering more than some of us in opposition,” he said.

He stated further that there is apathy on the part of the Majority MPs.

“As for us [NDC MPs], the citizens know we are in opposition but those in government are suffering because the party is not supporting their activities at the constituency levels,” he pointed out.

He further alleged that some ministers who are MPs are not independent, as procurements at their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies are done from the Finance Ministry.

He explained that some of the MPs are only ministers in name whereas decisions are taken for them at different quarters.

“This is the situation many of these Majority MPs are faced with”, he said.

