Madina MP Xavier Sosu pushes for tightened security at court houses after gunshot incident

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Mr. Francis Xavier Sosu is advocating for the security arrangements at various court houses to be tightened.

It follows this week’s unfortunate incident at the Accra High Court where the firearm of a Prison officer mistakenly went off.

The officer who was part of a team escorting suspected kidnappers to the court to stand trial injured himself in the foot and had to be rushed to the court clinic for medical attention.

Concerned for the lives of judges and lawyers, Francis Xavier Sosu who is himself a lawyer is pushing for tightened security measures in the courts in the country.

As a result, the Madina MP subsequently after Wednesday’s gunshot incident filed an urgent question to the Minister of Justice and Attorney general to tell the house steps being taken to ensure the safety of all our courts across the country.

In Parliament today, Francis Xavier Sosu expressed worry over how the question he filed is not being treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“In the course of the week there was an unfortunate incident where a prison officer accidentally discharged firearm in court, and for which reason, I filed an urgent question to the Minister of Justice and Attorney general to tell the house steps being taken to ensure the safety of all our courts across the country in the light of the said accidental discharge of the firearm.

“My checks indicate that the question has been admitted but it hasn’t been programmed for next week even though I think it is a very urgent matter,” the Madina MP said on the floor of parliament.

With Parliament already adjourning for the week after today’s sitting, Francis Xavier Sosu has decided to push for answers next week when sitting resumes.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has already ordered an investigation into last Wednesday’s gunshot incident.