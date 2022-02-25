Xavier-Sosu files urgent question to ensure protection of judges

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu has filed an urgent question to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General demanding to know steps being taken to ensure the safety of the various courts across the country.

This follows the accidental discharge of arms in court by a prison officer.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, 25 February 2022, the Madina MP said: “In the course of the week there was an unfortunate incident where a prison officer accidently discharged firearm in court, and for which reason, I filed an urgent question to the Minister of Justice and Attorney general to tell the house steps being taken to ensure safety of all our courts across the country in the light of the said accidental discharge of the firearm.

“My checks indicate that the question has been admitted but it hasn’t been programmed for next week even though I think it is a very urgent matter.”

A prison officer was left wounded in the leg after he accidentally discharged his firearm in the Criminal Court 5 Division of the High Court today, Wednesday, 23 February 2022.

The officer was part of a team who brought four persons standing trial for unlawful kidnapping of Canadian ladies.

The officer was taken to the Judicial Service clinic of the Law Court Complex for treatment.

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued by the Judicial Service and signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo, on behalf of the Chief Justice said: “This is the first time such an incident has occurred within the courts thus likely to cause fear and panic. However, the general public is informed that thorough investigations are underway while security measures are being put in place to avoid recurrence.”

---classfmonline.com