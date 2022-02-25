Ukraine attack: Reports that E-levy needed to evacuate Ghanaian students skewed, false — Afenyo-Markin clarifies

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has noted the widespread media report in which he is alleged to have called for the approval of the E-Levy to enable government evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine is skewed.

He told ModernGhana News following reports suggesting that the stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine can only be supported back home when the controversial e-levy is passed.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, the Deputy Majority Leader while delivering a statement in Parliament stressed that in the midst of world tension occasioned by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, there is an urgent need for the government to be supported in the mobilisation of revenue to cushion Ghanaians.

He argued that the situation between Ukraine and Russia will impact the economy of the West African country and hence any avenue that can be explored to ensure the economy stands on its feet should be explored.

“There is going to be pressure on the limited resources that we have and as a nation, Ghanaian businesses who are supposed to do well to pay taxes they are going to suffer, their businesses will not do well the way they expect, their projections will be affected, that is the reality and I must bring this to the attention of all of us so that any policy that will be brought will be seen in that light.

“Of course Honourable Deputy Minority leader, you have not spoken into the mic but if you are talking about the E-levy, this is the more important reason why we need it. If you are talking about the E-levy, that was the next point I was getting to, that we should congregate around it and find a way of generating revenue as a country to save the situation because we are not in normal times. Haruna Iddrisu couldn’t have raised this matter at a better time than now,” Afenyo-Markin said on the floor of parliament.

Reacting to the several media reportage, Afenyo-Markin further explained to this portal that what he said was misinterpreted and skewed by some media houses to create mischief.

Meanwhile, the government says its Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to ensure the safety and security of all Ghanaians in Ukraine.