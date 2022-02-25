NPP polls: Thugs set fire, vandalise Kumawu office over nomination forms

Thugs have vandalised and burnt beyond recognition equipment of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s office in Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti region on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The attack allegedly instigated by the constituency chairman Joseph Danso, secretary Fredua Agyeman and one Akoto (Research and Elections) started unfolding on Thursday, February 17, 2022 when officers at the regional party office in Kumasi were physically prevented from following due processes in giving out nomination forms for polling station executives elections to some persons.

They continued their act with impunity by allegedly organising thugs to storm the constituency office Saturday, February 19, 2022 to stop the release of nomination forms to polling station coordinators.

Mr. Danso had allegedly been, contrary to party modalities demanding half of the nomination forms to distribute himself, a development that the regional representative and constituency committee chair, Martin Ameyaw, rightly objected to.

Mr. Ameyaw was compelled to return the forms to Kumasi and later returned to Kumawu to make sure that polling station coordinators received them for onward release to polling station executive hopefuls.

But before midday Friday, February 24, 2022 constituency chairman Joseph Danso, secretary Fredua Agyeman, one Akoto (Research and Elections), in the company of three "macho men" from outside the constituency, massed up others to allegedly vandalise the office and set the items on fire.

Not even president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's branding materials were spared. "We burnt all the party items," Assemblyman for Oyoko electoral area, Fareed Ofori, confessed to Kessben News on Thursday.

One of the "macho men" nicknamed 2Face allegedly slapped and chased a constituent, Yaw Boakye, into someone's room. Another constituent, Johnson Adu, was allegedly pounced on by the district National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) director, Emmanuel Obeng, and his thugs.

The two victims went to the Kumawu police station for medical forms and took them to the Kumawu Polyclinic where they got treated and discharged on Thursday.

Also, Sefa Tweneboa and Samuel Agyeman who are driver and aide respectively to the District Chief Executive (DCE), Samuel Addai Agyekum, allegedly aided the "macho men" to identify and attack constituents they believed are supporters of the Member of Parliament (MP), Philip Basoah.

It is public knowledge that the DCE is one of the key subjects of police investigations into the gunpoint assault on the MP during the controversial confirmation of the DCE for his second tenure.