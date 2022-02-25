Russian invasion: We will command war in Ukraine to cease — Apostle Suleman

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has called for strong prayers for Ukraine which has been invaded by Russian forces.

In a video on his verified Facebook page, Apostle Suleman said, “We are going to command that war to cease, we are not negotiating.”

The clergyman mentioned that the target of the war is not Ukraine but he won't mention the target so patriots of certain countries won't start to panic.

He said, “Those who do not understand warfare are the ones worried about physical things. Every physical happening has a spiritual undertone.

“We are going to pray to the Lord to intervene, because what the enemy is intending… I'm not going to talk about that. Ukraine is not the target but I won't talk about that so those living in certain countries won't get afraid.”

Apostle Suleman stated that there's no justification for what is being done to Ukraine, adding that “it is a premeditated thing that is being done to them.”

“We are praying for them, not just Ukraine, we are praying for Russia that God Almighty will intervene for the war to cease.

“When people become zealous towards destroying, it is not God, not the Holy Spirit (involved) but a demon. So don't bother about the activities of the demon, stop the demon,” he said.

He said he has been praying for days over the situation, adding that it is an insult to believers that such is going on while they are on earth.

“That we are alive and this is going on is an insult to our existence as believers,” he said.

The clergyman then went on his knees to pray in front of a projector screen showing the map of Ukraine and Russia.

