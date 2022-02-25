"Withdraw and end the war" — Ghana condemns Russia unprovoked attack on Ukraine

ModernGhana logo
Ghana has condemned Russia's “unprovoked” invasion of Ukraine yesterday.

Ghana is asking Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and end the war.

These were contained in a tweet by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

“Today, the world woke up to the bombardment and invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Ghana condemns unreservedly this unprovoked attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a United Nations Member State and calls on Russia to withdraw and end the war,” she tweeted on Thursday, 24 February 2022.

There are thousands of Ghanaians in Ukraine schooling and working.

The government has asked them to seek shelter in their homes and other government infrastructure while they speak with relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) has also expressed extreme concern at “the very serious and dangerous situation created in Ukraine.”

AU Chair Macky Sall, President of Senegal, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed this concern in a statement.

They called on the Russian Federation and any other regional or international actor to imperatively respect international law, the territorial integrity and the national sovereignty of Ukraine.

The Chair of the African Union and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission urged the two parties to establish an immediate ceasefire and to open political negotiations without delay, under the auspices of the United Nations, in order to preserve the world from the consequences of planetary conflict, and in the interests of peace and stability in international relations in service of all the peoples of the world.

The assault on Ukraine is ongoing on several fronts after Russia launched attacks from the east, north and south on Thursday.

Ukraine has reported that scores of people have been killed, while thousands have fled the country.

---Classfmonline.com

