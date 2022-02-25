Let’s agree on a bilateral partnership to evacuate stranded Ghanaian students in Ukraine — Ablakwa

Outspoken Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged government to consider a bilateral partnership in evacuating Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine.

He opined that there seemed to be no plan or concrete exit strategies from the government to get Ghanaian citizens out of Ukraine.

The Honorable Member of Parliament on Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV today stated that regarding Russia and Ukraine war, a bilateral partnership would be best needed if Ghana was serious in rescuing the stranded students.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directive to the students to seek shelters was inadequate and unhelpful.

He added that Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya were able to evacuate their citizens from Ukraine in spite of the airspaces closed.

He pointed out that even though there was no Ghanaian resident mission in Ukraine, bilateral partnerships were possible and would be the best way forward in evacuating the stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine.

“Yes there is no Ghanaian resident mission in Ukraine, but can we take advantage of bilateral partnerships because we see that always. When there were evacuations in Afghanistan we saw how the Australians, the Canadians and the Brits came together through bilateral agreements they pulled their resources and were able to get their people out of there,” he intimated.

In addition, he stated that other countries had found exit points through the land borders.

According to him, nothing stops government from having a bilateral partnership with countries getting their citizens out.

He indicated that all statements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not inspire hope to the stranded Ghanaians as there was no exit strategy.