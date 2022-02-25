I agree with John Jinapor; new PURC prices are ridiculous – Ken Agyapong

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has descended on the Akufo-Addo government in the latest outburst over reports that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has increased tariffs.

Earlier this month, the Minority in Parliament accused the PURC of approving new electricity service charges in the country on the blindside of the Ghanaians.

Speaking to the press in Parliament on February 16, John Jinapor who is a Ranking Member on the Energy and Mines Committee said “We did our own investigations and realized that PURC has secretly increased the tariffs by very huge margins.

“The law demands that before the PURC can make these adjustments, they will need to consult the customers and consumers. Secondly, after the increment, they need to inform Ghanaians but they have done this secretly and have started charging the people."

The Yapei Kusawgu MP continued, “We the Minority members on the Energy and Mines Committee are asking the PURC to reverse the charges, their action is illegal.”

Speaking on Net2 TV on the matter, Kennedy Agyapong says he agrees with John Jinapor.

According to him, the PURC revised tariffs are ridiculous and will lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government into a ditch.

“Another signal to the NPP government and President Akufo-Addo is the PURC prices. This one, I agree with John Jinapor, PURC prices are ridiculous. President Akufo-Addo, Minister Energy Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh pay attention to PURC. The prices are ridiculous and they want to collapse businesses. Most businesses will not be able to afford the cost of electricity in this country,” Ken Agyapong shared.

The vociferous leading member of the NPP added, “I don’t know the level of the independence of the PURC that makes them increase prices like that. Mr. President, Minister of Energy we are heading to a ditch.”

Since the allegation was first made, the PURC has denied the revision of tariffs.