AGRA commits to disseminate Ghana’s Food Systems Dialogues to ensure its intended purpose is achieved

The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) has assured that it will play a key role to have Ghana’s Food Systems Dialogues document disseminated to all relevant stakeholders to ensure its intended purpose is achieved.

Ghana is one of three African countries including Malawi and Rwanda selected after the United Nations (UN) Food System Summit Dialogues to pilot the Food System Transformative Integrated Policy (FS-TIP) programme after demonstrating courageous leadership in the development and implementation of an ambitious food system policy agenda.

Following successful engagements between stakeholders, AGRA has overseen the completion of Ghana’s Food Systems Dialogue document.

On January 31, 2022, the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa held a fruitful workshop on the Validation of Ghana’s Food Systems Dialogue and Landscape Diagnostic Analytics.

At the end of the workshop, the inputs taken from all stakeholders have been included in a final document that is now ready for dissemination.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, February 24, 2022, titled ‘Dissemination of findings from the Ghana Food System Dialogues’, Dr Dorothy Effa who is Programme Officer at AGRA assured that her outfit will devise a strategy to get the document to all stakeholders in the value chain.

“Now that we have the document, there is the need to develop a strategy for dissemination especially for follow-ups because Ghana has made commitments. This is what the Ghana government says we will like to do by the year 2030 and so AGRA will make sure that we support to make sure that the constituents or the people of Ghana can follow and then put the government on the spot to make sure that you have said that you will do this, so work,” Dr Effa told Modernghana News on the sidelines of even on Thursday.

The AGRA Programme Officer noted that the importance of the Food Systems Dialogues cannot be overemphasised while adding that it is the goal of AGRA to continue playing its role for Ghana to enjoy the full benefits of the Food Systems.

“This Food Systems we need it because we have challenges and if you have challenges then there is the need to find solutions. We are taking a holistic view of agricultural production. We want everybody to have a stake for us to achieve the goals of the Food Systems,” Dr Dorothy Effa stressed.

Giving an overview of the work done on the Ghana Food System Dialogues, Consultant Prof. Amos Laar disclosed that illegal mining, inappropriate use of agrochemicals, lack of storage facilities, the poor legal framework of land issues, and the over-dependency on rain are amongst the major challenges identified.

Raising concern over malnutrition and describing Ghana’s Food Systems as unhealthy, unsustainable, and not equitable, Prof. Amos Laar who is also Convener for Food Systems Summit in Ghana said it is time actions are taken to address the challenges.

“One indicator to use to access whether our food systems are equitable is the fact that those who produce the food for the world are not benefiting from their work. The poorest people in Africa, Ghana are farmers even though they are the ones producing what we need to survive.

“We want food systems to be transformed to do what we want it to do which is to impact people, to impact climate, to promote prosperity, peace, and partnership which is sometimes referred to as the five Ps linked to the Sustainable Development Goals,” Prof. Amos Laar who joined the event virtually shared.

In the many recommendations agreed upon in the Ghana Food Systems Dialogues document, Prof. Laar said there is the need to develop food systems transformation investment plans, enhanced investments in agricultural expansion, and also improve accessibility to financial services including raw credit and microcredit to fund small agribusinesses.

He said there is the need for the implementation of innovative processes for small scale farmers to be able to secure seeds and other essentials, increase funding for investment in agriculture, introduce producer subsidies and sustainable food production, as well as private sector investments towards transforming food systems in Ghana.

AGRA Support to Ghana’s Food Systems:

The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), whose mission is to catalyze an agricultural transformation in Africa through, innovation-driven, sustainable, productivity increases and access to finance that improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, responded to requests from African member states to support their participation in the United Nations Food Systems Summit through Member State Dialogues.

These dialogues offer an organized forum for stakeholders to discuss how to transform food systems and deliver on the SDGs. With support from IDRC, Ghana, together with Malawi and Rwanda, were selected to participate in this project to support the government led 2021 UN Food Systems Summit Dialogues and to identify priority, concrete, integrated actions and policies required for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goals. Among others, this project intended to test a process for future Food Systems Dialogues in African countries.

The AGRA-supported project was complemented by the work of other collaborators in the Food Systems Transformative Integrated Policy Initiative (FS-TIP) that generated food system analyses and diagnostics to inform the Member States’ Dialogues and cross-sectoral policy decisions.

About the UN Food Systems Summit:

The UN Food Systems Summit was held in September 2021 as part of the Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The Summit was meant to strategize the actions for positive change in Agricultural food systems in the World to realize the vision of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It focused on levers and pathways to shape food systems nationally and globally to accelerate progress in the SDGs.

The Summit was planned to be essentially participatory and consultative and needed the game-changing ideas from the experiences through the national, sub-national, and independent consultations.

This was the first-ever UN Food Systems Summit, but it builds on decades of countries, civil society, and UN leadership and critical efforts to ensure food security and nutrition for a