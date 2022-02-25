I'm appalled by how we've managed this hung parliament into unchartered waters, Majority playing numbers game — Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed his disappointment in the happenings of the current hung parliament in Ghana.

He said on Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV today that, the current state of parliament has been met with gross disrespect from the majority side of the house.

The lawmaker bemoaned that there has been no show of leadership or maturity particularly from the President over the conduct of the Majority MPs.

He said the Majority in Parliament were still playing the game of numbers when the current characteristics of the house necessitate consensus building and pulling all sides together to yield better policies for the country.

“I am appalled in all sincerity about how we have managed this hung parliament, this unchartered waters we find ourselves. There has not been leadership there has not been maturity particularly from the President of the Republic. You see we are where we are because we have a situation where leadership still thinks it can play the numbers game. The numbers game will take us nowhere. It will just lead to degeneration where tensions will always be high,” he stated.

He quoted an example of US President Joe Biden who according to him, met both sides of his house to build consensus and even among his own people of which some were extremists.

He however indicated that the situation is different in Ghana’s current Parliament.

The North Tongu lawmaker noted that as a result of poor leadership and a lack of maturity so much money was being spent on the hung parliament.

He cited the revelation of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong who stated that the Chief of Staff gave him 120k to deposit into Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo’s account.

He also cited the chattering of a private jet by the President for his travels which he has on countless occasions revealed how it is costing the taxpayers so much money.

Mr Ablakwa stressed that the outcome of the 2020 elections with the Speaker from the Minority side proved that Ghanaians wanted both parties to work together but the situation is different.

He said some people still had a “winner takes all” mindset blocking the progress of the nation.