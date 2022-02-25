Ghana unreservedly stands by the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine — Rep to UN

Ghana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Harold Adlai Agyeman has emphasised that Ghana unreservedly stands by the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

According to him, Ghana recognises Ukraine as a bona fide Member State of the United Nations, whose membership of this Organization provides for her guarantees over her internationally recognized borders.

“It may be begging the question, but nonetheless worth repeating. Ghana unreservedly stands by the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a bona fide Member State of the United Nations, whose membership of this Organization provides for her guarantees over her internationally recognized borders, the same borders with which she joined this Organisation,” Harold Adlai Agyeman.

Ghana’s Representative to the UN made this statement at an emergency UN Security Council meeting before Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Harold Adlai Agyeman while warning of dire consequences for Russia, preached peace and stressed that insecurity in one country translates to insecurity in every other country.

“The situation has implications not only for Ukraine and its immediate neighbours but also for all our countries. Security is indivisible and the insecurity of one is the insecurity of all.

“We note with concern, the risks that an escalation of the situation in Ukraine holds for global peace and security and stress that those that choose the path of conflict rather than peace bear the consequences of their actions,” Ghana’s representative at the UN shared.

Meanwhile, the Ghana government has expressed worry over the happenings in Ukraine and has stressed that efforts are being made to ensure the security and safety of Ghanaians in Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to assure the general public of its concern, and particularly our compatriots in Ukraine that all efforts are being made to ensure their safety and security.

“Our Diplomatic Mission in Berne, and our Honorary Consulate are directly engaged with the relevant authorities in Ukraine in an effort to secure the safety and protection of Ghanaian citizens there during this difficult period,” a press release from Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said on Thursday.