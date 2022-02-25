Akufo-Addo should never beg Adwoa Safo to work; he must fire her – Kojo Mpiani

President Akufo-Addo and his government must never beg Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo to work, former Chief of Staff Kojo Mpiani has said, adding she must be sacked for holding the government and the majority caucus to ransom over the e-levy bill.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection has been absent from parliament for several weeks without permission and, according to Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, is demanding that she be made the Deputy Majority Leader before she plays ball.

Mr Mpiani said Adwoa Safo’s behaviour must not be entertained by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“You were appointed by the President, I have given you a job to do; so, if you are not doing the job, what should I do as a President? You either resign from the job, or I sack you. I don’t see the real problem there … begging a minister to work? It never happens anywhere.”

“I’ve given you a job to do as a minister; you didn’t come to me or anybody asked me to appoint you. Maybe I saw something good in you, so, I appointed you to be a minister of state. You’re not going to work and you want me to come and beg you to work? It shouldn’t happen that way. That should never happen,” he told Accra-based Joy News.

Mr Agyapong, who has two children with Adwoa Safo, recently made public her demands when he spoke to GTV on Monday, 21 February 2022.

“She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader”, he told the state-run TV station’s morning show, adding: “That woman has failed in life”.

“A whole minister, a cabinet minister, now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes; she should go to hell”, Mr Agyapong dared the former Deputy Majority Leader, who is now the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Asked if Adwoa Safo made her request officials, Mr Agyapong said: “Yes, she has requested that”, adding: “Don’t think I have two kids with her and, therefore, I’ll never speak the truth. I’ll speak the truth even at gunpoint and die. That is exactly what she is doing”.

Again, asked whether her behaviour is something that could cost her her seat, the Assin Central MP said: “Of course, yes”, explaining: “If you don’t come to parliament and you are TikTok dancing, excuse me”.

“Dome Kwabennya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Get it straight”, Mr Agyapong told Adwoa Safo.

“And I am very furious because people are insulting me because I went there to campaign for her”, noting: “Mike Oquaye, the Speaker, a man that I respect very well … [I campaigned against his son] because Adjoa used my kids; the kids were calling: ‘Daddy, please, you have to support mummy and do this’, and, now, everybody is insulting me for doing that but I’ve not regretted because she’s very responsible when it comes to the kids so I don’t have a problem”, he noted.

On the issue of whether her seat should be declared vacant for absenting herself beyond 15 days without permission, Mr Agyapong said: “Why not?” adding: “She should go and contest on TikTok”.

—Classfmonline.com