Some Ghanaian students in Ukraine find shelter in University's bunker amid bombings

A Ghanaian student in Ukraine, Joseph Yankson has disclosed that he and some of his colleagues have found shelter in a bunker in the midst of bombings in the country.

Speaking to GTV on Friday during the national television’s breakfast show, the student shared that there is a lot of anxiety amongst students in the troubled country attack by Russia.

“There have been several bombs going off in the city and right opposite my university, we're now in a bunker that is also a bomb shelter.

“There is a military base just about 100 meters from my university, and since most of the attacks are on the military bases there's a high possibility of an attack on the base, so there is a lot of anxiety,” Joseph Yankson shared.

In a plea, the Ghanaian student who is now stuck in Ukraine called on the United Nationals (UN) and humanitarian agencies to get involved and find ways of evacuating everyone to their countries.

“We are calling on humanitarian agencies and the UN to come to our aid and the Gov't of Ghana, should also put plans in place to evacuate us if the opportunity presents itself,” Joseph Yankson added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana government has expressed worry over the happenings in Ukraine and has stressed that efforts are being made to ensure the security and safety of Ghanaians in the country.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to assure the general public of its concern, and particularly our compatriots in Ukraine that all efforts are being made to ensure their safety and security.

“Our Diplomatic Mission in Berne, and our Honorary Consulate are directly engaged with the relevant authorities in Ukraine in an effort to secure the safety and protection of Ghanaian citizens there during this difficult period,” a press release from Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said on Thursday.