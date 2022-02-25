We can’t sleep, we have been stunned; intervene for Savelugu’s suspension to be lifted – NPP Faithfuls to NEC

A group calling itself the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Faithfuls in Savelugu is calling on the National Executive Council (NEC) to intervene and see to it that a suspension imposed on the constituency from taking part in the Polling Station Elections is lifted.

The Constituency was suspended from taking part in this year's polling station elections through an announcement by the party's General Secretary on January 28, 2022.

At a press conference organised by the NPP Faithfuls, the group says followers of the elephant party in the Savelugu Constituency are stunned by the decision and members are now unable to sleep.

“This issue of suspension is a matter that is of grave concern to us and we have not been able to sleep peacefully, ever after this revelation was made by the General Secretary of our party on 28th January, 2022. We are to say the least, stunned by this news especially when Savelugu was among the list of places that were on suspension,” part of a press release issued by the NPP Faithfuls after the press conference reads.

According to the group, the suspension of Savelugu from the NPP polling station election has, as a matter of fact, deepened mistrust and apathy among party rank and file.

“This will not inure to our benefit especially coming on the back of a time when we want to break the eight-year spell of government,” the release from the NPP Faithfuls says while adding, “How do we break the eight when the trust and sense of belongingness between us is broken?”

On the back of concerns raised, the NPP Faithfuls are calling on the National Executive Council to intervene for the party to reinstate Savelugu Constituency in this year’s NPP polling station elections.

“We, therefore, call on the apex decision-making body of our party, the National Executive Committee to intervene in this matter. We would want the NEC to ensure that the earlier suspension handed us is lifted as Savelugu is very ready like our fellows who also have court cases in their constituencies but are having their Constituency elections afterall. Pusiga and Zabzugu are other examples of such constituencies,” the NPP Faithfuls release notes.

It concludes, “We also demand a swift intervention by the NEC to ensure that, no person or group of individuals will arrogate absolute power to themselves to manipulate our time-tested party constitution in favour of their selfish and inward-looking interests.”

PRESS CONFERENCE BY NPP FOLLOWERS/FAITHFULS IN SAVELUGU

CONSTITUENCY ADDRESSED BY…HON.IDDIRISU NURUDEEN ON

WEDNESDAY 23RD FEBRUARY 2022 AT SAVELUGU.

We wholeheartedly wish to convey our gratitude to the media, our partners, who are members of the forth estate of the realm, for your professionalism in covering press conferences and proceedings of this nature and magnitude.

This country’s democracy is enriched by your worthy contributions.

We have convened today’s press conference to share with you the fear that we harbour in our hearts following the suspension of Savelugu Constituency from taking part in the upcoming Constituency Executive and polling station elections which started on 21st February, 2022.

This issue of suspension is a matter that is of grave concern to us and we have not been able to sleep peacefully, ever after this revelation was made by the General Secretary of our party on 28th January, 2022. We are to say the least, stunned by this news especially when Savelugu was among the list of places that were on suspension. We therefore sought answers or reasons behind the suspension. Some of the measures included:

1. MEETING OF THE PARTY BASE

We held a meeting on the 3rd of February to deliberate on how we could possibly have reasons behind our suspension. At the said meeting, attendants agreed that, the New Patriotic Party was a party of structures and that, there was no way such a decision so arrived at could not have involved the Council of Elders, the Constituency Executives etc. We therefore sought audience with the Chairman of the Council of Elders which was quickly granted us. At the said meeting, it was made known to the chairman that, Savelugu had been suspended from the oncoming Constituency Executive Elections and we came to find out from him if he (chairman) knew of any reasons for the suspension. In that same meeting, his council secretary was in attendance and they both denied any knowledge of the suspension and their involvement in anything that must have informed that decision. The chairman lamented the lack of consultation between they, Council of Elders and the Constituency Executives. He indicated it was partly to blame for the circumstances we find ourselves in today.

We the youth implored the chairman of Council of Elders to call a meeting between the council and the Constituency Executives to find out from the Constituency Chairman if he knew of anything that could have resulted in earning Savelugu a suspension. The council agreed to our request.

2. MEETING BETWEEN COUNCIL OF ELDERS AND CONSTITUENCY

EXECUTIVES

The meeting came off on the 4th of February 2020 at the residence of the Chairman of Council of Elders. At the meeting, it was put to the Constituency Chairman whether he knew anything that might have earned us the suspension. To this, the constituency Chairman denied any involvement in that decision and revealed he also learnt of it from social media.

3. MEETING WITH THE MCE OF SAVELUGU

On Friday, the 4th of February 2022, we secured a meeting with the Municipal Chief Executive of Savelugu. We know the Municipal Chief Executive is the representative of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the constituency and we believed we could get answers to our plight from her but lo and behold, she revealed she also learnt of that development on the media platforms and that there has not been any official communication to her outfit to that effect. To this end, our fears were deepened, our hope of getting details to this suspension was waning.

4. AUDIENCE WITH MP

We sought a meeting with the MP (Hon. Mohammed Abdul-Somed Gunu) to ascertain from him if he knew anything about this current development. He thanked us first of all, for recognizing his worth and inviting him to a meeting. He gave us to understand that, he first learnt of it in the news and subsequently placed a call to the NPP Director of Elections and Research who could not answer his call. He later returned the call and he put the matter of the inclusion of Savelugu among the list of suspended constituencies to him. The Director of Elections told him one of the reasons was that, Savelugu was still in court contesting the outcome of the parliamentary elections. He (MP) further stated that, he was told that, all matters and reasons could not be made open to the public as we were in court.

The MP on his part asked the meeting to exercise patience and bear the news momentarily as eventually Savelugu would vote because he anticipated that the court case maybe over before the elections were held.

He also promised the meeting that, he would try to get an appointment with the Director of Elections for a selected number of attendants at the meeting when the Director visits Tamale in February 2022 for the court case.This however did not materialize.

CONVERSATION WITH SOME REGIONAL EXECUTIVE

Whiles in a meeting with the Chairman of the Council of Elders and his Secretary on Friday, February 2022, one of us placed a call to a member of the Regional Executives. We sought to find out what he knew about the suspension of Savelugu in Particular. He made us to understand that, they the Regional Executives intend to use the current Constituency

Executives for the Regional Executive Elections. He disclosed that, per the intelligence gathered on the grounds, the current crop of executives will not survive the elections. Hence the decision to protect them and use them for the Regional and National Elections.

This revelation further alarmed us and heightened our fears, of some persons trying to manipulate the system to favour their preferred candidates against others.

He made us to understand that, they the Regional Executive were scheduling to meet members in the constituency on the 14th of February, 2022 to put this decision before them. Why the need to protect someone you perceive to have performed well? The delegates will determine that. It is their constitutional right to do so through the ballot box.

The fear and suspicion that grip us

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Rumors and speculations are rife concerning this suspension. The lack of consultation as it appears to be among the constituency executives and council of elders and regional executives is worrisome to us. This absence of a seeming collaboration and transparency has created a vacuum between the leaders and the led thereby heightening the feeling of anxiety and mistrust within the rank and file of this great party in the Savelugu Constituency.

The revelation by some members, suggesting that, a letter was sent from the constituency level to the national in which it was stated that, Savelugu was not ready to hold the election. The Regional Executive member who disclosed to us their resolution to protect the current leadership of the party, to use them for the Regional Executive elections and the National Executive Elections is a smack on our democratic credentials as a party and should not see the light of day. The speculation that, some members of the current Constituency Executive on their company rounds have made pronouncements to the fact that, the they were going to be given some sort of protection by the Regional Executive of our party lends credence to the rumours that have been making rounds. Especially when a member of the Regional Executive in a phone call revealed their resolution and even threatened that, any party member who makes “any noise” about it will be handed a suspension from the party. He was quick to add that, all those seeking a mandate to serve the party at the constituency level should intensify their attendance to weddings, funerals etc. and not bother looking for any member of the Regional Executives because they were all in Accra.

OUR RESOLUTION

Ladies and Gentlemen and the press.

The above narrative, has as a matter of fact, deepened mistrust and apathy among party rank and file. This is from the polling station members to the ordinary party faithful.

This will not inue to our benefit especially coming on the back of a time when we want to break the eight-year spell of government. How do we break the eight when the trust and sense of belongingness between us is broken?

We therefore call on the apex decision making body of our party, the National Executive Committee to intervene in this matter. We would want the NEC to ensure that the earlier suspension handed us is lifted as Savelugu is very ready like our fellows who also have court cases in their constituencies but are having their Constituency elections afterall. Pusiga and Zabzugu are other examples of such constituencies.

We also demand a swift intervention by the NEC to ensure that, no person or group of individuals will arrogate absolute power to themselves to manipulate our time-tested party constitution in favour of their selfish and inward-looking interests.

Thank you.

IDDIRISU NURUDEEN

FORMER COMMUNICATION OFFICER

0542741875.