Russia-Ukraine war: It's becoming difficult to evacuate Ghanaians – Ayorkor

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has said it is becoming difficult for the government of Ghana to evacuate her citizens from war-hit Ukraine.

According to the minister, the government is engaging the relevant stakeholders to ensure that Ghanaians in Ukraine are safe.

Addressing journalists in Accra following the crisis in Ukraine, the minister said: “We are all awaiting what will happen, and, for us, this morning we’re trying to figure out what to do with our nationals who are resident in Ukraine”.

“It is becoming difficult, from where we sit, to move them, so, we need to ensure that they are safe and they are keeping safe. We are engaged very much on this.”

Ghanaian Students studying in Ukraine are yet to be evacuated after calls on the government to evacuate them after Russian forces launched a major military assault on Ukraine.

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) wants the government to, as a matter of urgency, safeguard the Ghanaian students from any impending danger.

There are about 1,200 Ghanaian students in Ukraine, according to the president of the Ukraine chapter of NUGS, Mr Philip Bobie Ansah.

Apart from the students, there are also some Ghanaians in Ukraine whose safety have been threatened by the impending war between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has called on Ghanaians in Ukraine to seek shelter in their homes and in government places as they engage relevant authorities for further action.

The call comes after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine early this week threatening the safety and security of Ghanaians living in that country.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a tweet noted that the safety of Ghanaians is its concern.

“The government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1,000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine and has asked them to shelter in place in their homes or in government places of shelter as we engage the authorities, our relevant diplomatic missions and our honorary consul on further measures,” the ministry tweeted.

—classfmonline.com