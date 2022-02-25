UTAG strike: Lecturers, government must reach compromise – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is urging stakeholders concerned in the UTAG strike to quickly reach a compromise to ensure that academic activities returns to normalcy in the various public universities across the country.

UTAG has been on strike for nearly six weeks owing to the failure of the association and the government to reach a compromise on the former’s conditions of service.

But according to former President Kufuor, progress cannot be made if the two sides do not resolve the issue amicably.

He argued that to the extent that both sides are engaging each other, one party, particularly UTAG can make some concessions such as granting the government the opportunity to meet its demand halfway and fulfilling the other part when the country’s economic situation improves.

President Kufuor asked members of UTAG to put into consideration the plights of students who are bearing the brunt of their industrial action.

“A sense of compromise must come in. Sit with the State. We heard you’ve been sitting and talking but I would expect that between the two sides, there will be some give and take. So if in your knowledge you talk and [the State] says I hear your demand, and this is how much we can do and as and when things are changing for the better, we could revisit the negotiating table,” he said.

The University of Health and Allied Sciences and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have endorsed its National Executive Committee's decision to suspend their strike but that differs from the University of Education, Winneba and the University of Ghana who voted to reject the decision of the NEC to suspend the strike.

—citinewsroom