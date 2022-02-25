Difficult to evacuate Ghanaians in Ukraine now, we’re working towards their safety – Gov’t

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, says the government is engaging with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of Ghanaians in Ukraine.

Pressure is mounting on the government to as a matter of urgency evacuate all Ghanaian citizens living in Ukraine following the invasion of the country by Russian forces.

Russian troops have already entered Ukraine with many residents fleeing from targeted regions such as Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Parliament and the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) have urged government to consider evacuating Ghanaians from Ukraine.

But speaking to journalists in Accra, the Minister said the government will take a concrete decision soon.

“We are all awaiting what will happen, and for us, this morning we’re trying to figure out what to do with our nationals who are resident in Ukraine. It is becoming difficult from where we sit to move them so we need to ensure that they are safe and they are keeping safe. We are engaged very much on this.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry has indicated in a statement that efforts are underway to consider the possibility of evacuating Ghanaians.

The statement urged Ghanaians in Ukraine to limit their movement and seek refuge at designated government installations dotted across Ukraine.

“The Ghana Diplomatic Mission in Berne, Switzerland, has urged all Ghanaian nationals in Ukraine to limit their movements in public places as they obtain essential goods and to remain in their homes or move to government places of shelter,” the statement said.

“Our Diplomatic Mission in Berne, and our Honorary Consulate are directly engaged with the relevant authorities in Ukraine in an effort to secure the safety and protection of Ghanaian citizens there during this difficult period,” the statement added.

