INSLA urges gov't to establish central testing laboratory for testing food products

The Institute of Leadership and Development ( INSLA) has called on government to establish a central laboratory for testing of food products in Ghana.

The Institute also urged political parties, civil society organizations and the media to help put pressure on the government and force policy makers to set up the central food testing laboratory.

The Institute made the call on Thursday when it engaged cross sections of political parties and the media in a roundtable discussion on the negative effects of Trans-fatty Acid ( TFA) foods and the need to minimize its consumption and subsequent elimination.

In his address Mr. Issah Ali, the INSLA Project Manager was of the view that the central laboratory when established will go a long way to help in the fight against TFA foods and promote the consumption of quality and healthy food products in the country.

He bemoaned the situation whereby Ghana lacks the capacity to pick food items from the market centers to tests at laboratories.“It is sad that Ghana has no central laboratory to test food items to ascertain whether the food products contain TFA or not and something serious must be done to curb this challenge,“ he noted.

INSLA has called on political parties to play critical roles in forcing the government to formulate and implement policies to help eliminate Trans Fatty Acid ( TFA) foods in Ghana.

As key stakeholders, political parties must demand from the government and push policy makers to do the necessary investments needed to help the country curb the menace of TFA foods from the markets.

Mr. Issah Ali, called on participants particularly those from political parties to force the sitting government to critically take action in the fight against TFA foods in the country.

The INSLA Project Manager noted that his outfits is working within the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs) framework set by the World Health Organization ( WHO) to formulate and enforce laws to shape and influence policies.

He bemoaned situations whereby most of the foods purchase and consume from the markets rather worsens our health conditions than to make us healthy . He therefore advocates for the need for Ghanaians to start patronizing and consuming quality and healthy food products as advocated by the goal 2 of the SDGs.

“When we promote healthy lifestyles we must not discriminate against any individual or religion if we are to achieve our objectives of limiting or totally eliminating TFA foods from our markets and food joints,“ he entreated.

The INSLA Project Manager further touched on the REPLACE document which was formulated by inter sectorial agencies to quickly address production of TFAs or industrially produced oils which are very unhealthy and dangerous to our health.

The REPLACE, Mr. Issah Ali explained serves as a roadmap for countries to implement actions to reduce and eliminate industrially produced Trans-fatty Acid foods which also outlines strategic action areas to support the prompt , complete and sustained elimination of industrially.

On his part, Mr. Benjamin Anabila, the INSLA Director disclosed that the goal of the engagement was to create awareness on the negative impact of TFA and advocate for its elimination with the replacement of healthier oils and fats through the implementation of Ghana's Public Health Act and WHO's REPLACE Trans Fat Technical package in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.

He therefore emphasised on the importance of their engagement with the political parties representatives’ which is for the purpose of policy making and education as well as informing them to include the project in their respective parties itineraries and programs to help eliminate the canker.

As political parties , Mr. Anabila pointed out, "you need healthier members and healthy citizens to promote your agendas and sustain our democracy respectively. Preventing and reducing heart diseases and stroke is a shared responsibility and the time to act is now."