Truck involved in accident blocks Accra-Kumasi stretch of N6 highway

There was a motor accident on the Nsawam by-pass involving a MAN diesel rigid truck loaded with poultry feed blocking the entire Accra-Kumasi stretch of the N6.

The Police announced in a statement on Thursday February 24.

As a result, the Police said the Nsawam MTTD officers have diverted Kumasi bound traffic to allow for motorists to safely and freely proceed to their destinations.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Management Services Limited towing crew together with a recovery truck is at the scene to assist the recovery of the accident truck.

Motorists approaching the scene are entreated to drive with due care.

