24.02.2022 Social News

Queen mother appeals for potable drinking water

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
24.02.2022 LISTEN

Nana Ama Amobeah, a queen mother of the Jema Traditional Council, has expressed concern about poor water supply in the Kintampo South District.

She therefore appealed for potable drinking water to protect particularly children and women in local communities against water borne disease.

Nana Amobeah said poor sanitation in the district remained another huge challenge, and called on the district assembly to prioritise and spend much on environmental sanitation to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases.

“The Kintampo South District Assembly must also make the decision making process more participatory by constantly engaging women groups”, she said during the inauguration of the ‘Women Caucus for Responsive and Inclusive Governance’ (WOCA4RIG) at Jema, the district capital.

The Centre for Migration and Africa Development (CEMAD), a Non-Governmental Organisation has inaugurated the WOCA4RIG, as part of a project it is implementing in the District.

With support from Plan International Ghana and Global Affairs Canada under its Women's Voice and Leadership (WVL) project, aimed at bringing together and empowering vulnerable women groups and associations to demand accountability from duty bearers.

This is to help deepen decentralization and local government in the district.

Throwing more light on the project, Mr Isaac Kwabena Appiah, the Project Coordinator of CEMAD, explained the six-month project would empower women to engage actively in the decision making process of the Assembly.

He expressed appreciation to project funders, saying the project empowered market women to actively engage in the Assembly’s fee fixing resolutions.

Under the project, Mr Appiah said a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed between the District Assembly and market women in 2021 to ensure the Assembly always engaged the women actively in its fee-fixing resolution.

He said when the market women were engaged in fee-fixing, they would understand the need for them to pay their taxes and rates that would enable the Assembly to mobilise the required financial resources needed to push development.

Mr Appiah said women would be active change agents when their roles in society were appreciated, hence the need for the project.

He therefore advised women in the district to develop interest and contribute to the decision making process of the District Assembly.

