Effutu Association in Southern California supports basic schools in Winneba

The Awutu- Effutu Association of Southern Califonia (U.S.A), has donated 500 reading books, four whiteboards, box markers and dust bins to four (4) basic schools in the Effutu Municipality.

The beneficiary schools include Zion K.G ABC Primary, Presbyterian Primary, St. John Anglican Primary and Don Bosco Primary schools all in Winneba.

Presenting the items to the Assembly, Madam Margaret Forson, Secretary of the association observed that the goal behind the donation was to ensure that children in the basic schools specifically public ones cultivate the reading skills required to improve their English proficiency and knowledge base so as to making them responsible citizens in future as well as helping to strengthen the country’s human resource base.

She explained further, that the project seeks to augment government’s efforts at providing the infrastructure and logistics in the area of teaching and learning materials needed for the5 education of the children, she stressed that, the project will not be a nine day wonder but it will be expanded to all the remaining basic schools periodically, calling and on other natives of Effutu in other states in the United States of America and Europe to emulate the gestures.

When asked what informed the move especially at the basic level, she mentioned that her outfit conducted a literacy needs assessment in schools in the Municipality to understand the reading trend in the beneficiary schools which showed that the literacy project they have chosen to embark upon will go a long way to benefit the pupils in the basic schools.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Effutu Municipality, Municipal Chief, Hon Zubairu Kassim commended the Association for the timely literacy initiative and support, he promised that his outfit will supervise and ensure that the schools put the books to good use in order to achieve the intended purpose.

He also charged the teachers to take good care of the books and use them to impact positively in the pupils to attract such more benevolence from industrious sons and daughters of the area, adding that the Assembly was ready to partner the Association to extend the project to all the schools within his jurisdiction.