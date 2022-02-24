Bono East NHIS attains 96% of active membership in 2021

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) operating in the Bono East Region as of the end of 2021 has attained 96 percent of active membership of its expected regional coverage.

This percentage covers clients with valid active membership, 106 are clients who are able to renew their membership through the mobile platform, 128 are registered vulnerable people who have been role on the scheme to access health.

Mr George Opong Danquah Regional Director of the scheme disclosed this during the regional end of year review on Tuesday at Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital to attest to the scheme's preparedness to provide quality services to its clients.

According to Mr Danquah, the scheme has achieved its target for that year and efforts were been made to ensure it covers all well-meaning Ghanaians.“ Any country without good health systems stands of losing its sovereignty," he added.

Mr Danquah noted that the end of year review would create the platform to collect the lapses during the year 2021 and forge the way forward in improving and providing good health systems among others.

He commended stakeholders including government for providing the necessary logistics that aided the scheme to achieve its targets in time.

He said among the things government provided was paying of claims to the service providers which use to be a major challenge derailing the efforts of the scheme to grow.

The Regional Director encouraged clients and the general public to channel its grievances about the scheme its district and regional offices for redress adding that the scheme would not hesitate to prosecute any service provider who may indulge in extortion of clients through outrageous charges.

He said the scheme was meant for all and that there is the need to protect it so that it could sustain its operations and perform its constitutional mandate.

Mr Kwesi Alhassan in charge of regional operations in a presentation on the operations of the scheme said it has covered all sections of the region. He added that plans were far advanced to reach out to new areas that were not reachable.

Mr Alhassan disclosed that due to the commuted nature of staff the scheme came 5th out of 16 regions in active membership.

He said regional statistics indicate that Atebubu district scheme covers 57.3%, Kintampo north 77.3%, Kintampo South 75.7%, the rest are Nkoransa District 77.3%, Pru 60.1, Sene 44..2%, and Techiman 77.4% respectively.

Mr Alhassan mentioned that the region has a total district population of 1,203,400 and achieved a membership of 8,23,789 with annual targets of 848,406.