Russia-Ukraine tension: Now more than ever we need E-Levy – Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has noted that in the midst of the tension between Ukraine and Russia, Ghana needs as much revenue as it can get to cushion the economy.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, the Effutu constituency Member of Parliament expressed worry over the worrying tension between the two European countries.

“As a businessman, I am worried. I am concerned knowing that the value chain is going to be affected, imports will cost, duties will cost and if you look at what is happening to the cedi, now dollar is moving around a certain figure.

“This is about an international catastrophe which is affecting mother Ghana and the need for us to take away the politics and now have a new way of thinking to support our government. Mr Speaker, the call to evacuate Ghanaian citizens from Ukraine will come at a cost, no European country will evacuate our citizens for us, NATO will not do that, America will not do that,” Afenyo-Markin said.

The MP who belongs to the Majority side in Parliament further stressed that in the midst of all this, it has become clear that the country needs the E-Levy to support its limited resources.

“There is going to be pressure on the limited resources that we have. As a nation, Ghanaian businesses who are supposed to do well to pay taxes they are going to suffer, their businesses will not do well the way they expect, their projections will be affected, that is the reality and I must bring this to the attention of all of us so that any policy that will be brought will be seen in that light.

“Of course Honourable Minority leader, you have not spoken into the mic but if you are talking about the E-levy, this is the more important reason why we need it. If you are talking about the E-levy, that was the next point I was getting to, that we should engage around it and find a way of generating revenue as a country to save the situation because we are not in normal times. Haruna Iddrisu couldn’t have raised this matter at a better time than now. This is a patriotic call from him,” Afenyo-Markin told Parliament.

The Minority just like the Majority in Parliament is worried about the situation in Ukraine.

Uncertain of what Russia may do in the coming days, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has called on the government to explore every available avenue to evacuate Ghanaian students in Ukraine to safety.

“I mentioned this matter to the speaker that I wanted to invoke Order 72, to raise the matter of urgent public importance, which is to call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for the Interior, Minister for Finance to work together to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of Ghanaian students in Ukraine, and to work towards the immediate evacuation of Ghanaian students, those studying in Ukraine,” the Tamale South MP said on the floor of Parliament.

Haruna Iddrisu continued, “This, we must do to assure the students and their parents that they are Ghanaian and they deserve our support. So it is a matter of urgent public importance because the Minister of Finance must make money readily available to the Foreign Minister. The situation in Ukraine is very worrying.”