Over GHC13million mobilised for National Cathedral in 2021

1 HOUR AGO

The National Cathedral Secretariat raised GHC13,101,744.08 in 2021 towards the construction of the facility, the Right Reverend Dr. Festus Yeboah-Asuamah, the Chairman of the Bono Regional Fund-Raising Committee of the Secretariat has said.

Addressing a news conference in Sunyani, Rt. Rev. Dr. Yeboah-Asuamah, also the Anglican Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese said the Secretariat had since January 2022 mobilised GHC5,093,552.57, and appealed to the general public to contribute to the project.

The conference created the opportunity for the Committee to update the media on its activities and highlight an intended regional fundraising rally to be organised in Sunyani on February 27 aimed at mobilizing resources to support the construction of the national cathedral.

It was expected to be attended by Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, entrepreneurs, religious institutions and traditional leaders.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Yeboah-Asuamah emphasised the importance for everybody to contribute, saying the National Cathedral remained a national asset of monumental significance.

He therefore appealed to particularly the electronic media to intensify public education and awareness creation for the masses to understand the concept and support the project.

The state-of-the-art project, proposed by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration in 2017, is being constructed to provide space for national events.

As a national monument, the Cathedral would house chapels and baptistery, 5,000 capacity-seater main auditorium, expandable to 20,000 people for national events and celebrations.

It would include among others, a grand central hall, a music school, and would house Africa's ﬁrst-ever Bible Museum, Biblical Garden and documentation centre.

The project would also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country, and will act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.

GNA

