ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.02.2022 Headlines

‘You are not bigger than the standing orders, don’t rule with emotions’ – Kyei Mensah Bonsu to Bagbin (Video)

‘You are not bigger than the standing orders, don’t rule with emotions’ – Kyei Mensah Bonsu to Bagbin (Video)
24.02.2022 LISTEN

The Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has stated that the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Sumani Bagbin is not bigger than the standing orders of parliament.

Hon. Kyei Mensah Bonsu speaking on Kessben Maakye with Kwame Appiah (Mr Speaker) on Kessben FM/TV lamented over the speaker’s recent attitude in parliament.

He noted that the house is not a place for emotionally ridden subjects to be discussed as portrayed by the speaker lately.

The experienced lawmaker stressed that he has seen many personalities in the seat which Bagbin currently occupies discharge their duties dispassionately.

He, therefore, advised the current speaker to work professionally devoid of partisanship.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Democracy must improve human lives — Bagbin
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Don’t deal with Hubtel Mobile Money Lending; it’s ponzi scheme – EOCO warn Ghanaians
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Russia-Ukraine tension: Now more than ever we need E-Levy – Afenyo-Markin
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Situation in Ukraine worrying; gov’t must take steps to ensure safety of Ghanaian students – Haruna Iddrisu
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Russia-Ukraine war: Ensure swift evacuation of Ghanaian students – Haruna Iddrisu
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Explore bilateral partnerships to evacuate Ghanaians in Ukraine to safety – Ablakwa to gov’t
24.02.2022 | Headlines
It’s impossible to evacuate Ghanaians from Ukraine — Ghana’s Consul to Ukraine
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Bagbin rubbishes claim he granted Adwoa Safo permission to be absent from Parliament
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Ken Agyapong spoke out of anger; he won’t leave NPP to form his own party – John Boadu
24.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line