‘You are not bigger than the standing orders, don’t rule with emotions’ – Kyei Mensah Bonsu to Bagbin (Video)

The Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has stated that the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Sumani Bagbin is not bigger than the standing orders of parliament.

Hon. Kyei Mensah Bonsu speaking on Kessben Maakye with Kwame Appiah (Mr Speaker) on Kessben FM/TV lamented over the speaker’s recent attitude in parliament.

He noted that the house is not a place for emotionally ridden subjects to be discussed as portrayed by the speaker lately.

The experienced lawmaker stressed that he has seen many personalities in the seat which Bagbin currently occupies discharge their duties dispassionately.

He, therefore, advised the current speaker to work professionally devoid of partisanship.

