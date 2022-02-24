Situation in Ukraine worrying; gov’t must take steps to ensure safety of Ghanaian students – Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu has charged the government to as a matter of urgency, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Ghanaian students in Ukraine.

Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine today, Ghanaians in the European country including students are fearing for their lives.

Early in the afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a statement on Twitter noting that the government of Ghana is concerned about the situation in Ukraine.

The post in full reads, “The Government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine and has asked them to shelter in place in their homes or in government places of shelter, as we engage the authorities, our relevant diplomatic missions and our honorary consul on further measures.”

With the situation in Ukraine escalating amid fears that this could result in a major European war, Haruna Iddrisu has called on the government to immediately evacuate Ghanaian students in the troubled country.

“I mentioned this matter to the speaker that I wanted to invoke Order 72, to raise the matter of urgent public importance, which is to call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for the Interior, Minister for Finance to work together to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of Ghanaian students in Ukraine, and to work towards the immediate evacuation of Ghanaian students, those studying in Ukraine,” the Tamale South MP said on the floor of Parliament.

Haruna Iddrisu continued, “This, we must do to assure the students and their parents that they are Ghanaian and they deserve our support. So it is a matter of urgent public importance because the Minister of Finance must make money readily available to the Foreign Minister. The situation in Ukraine is very worrying.”

At the moment, the government is unable to evacuate Ghanaians in Ukraine due to the closure of airports.