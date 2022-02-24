Russia Attack: Most students didn't want to leave for fear of being expelled from school — Ukraine NUGS president

24.02.2022 LISTEN

President of the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) in Ukraine, Phillip Bobbie Ansah has stated that at the beginning of the attack on Ukraine, most Ghanaian students did not want to leave the country and return home for fear of being expelled from school.

In an interview today, he said the Ukrainian student contract did not make room for absenteeism and most students did not want to fall victim.

“Most students were not willing to leave because they were afraid of what might happen if they leave because school was still in session and I would like to state categorically that here in Ukraine their education system is such that you are bound to your tuition payment and academic progress and so if you start missing classes they can base on that and then expel you,” he told Joy News

The Ukrainian authorities have halted all academic activities leaving the Ghanaian students to their fate now.

The president indicated that the students had been advised to keep themselves in groups and share whatever they have available amongst themselves.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated earlier today that it was in conversations with honorary consul in Ukraine on best way possible to evacuate the stranded Ghanaian students.

The consul has stated that, airports in Ukraine have been closed down as a result of the attack from Russia.

The Ministry also asked the students to seek safety in government shelters available.