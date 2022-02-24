ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Russia-Ukraine war: Ensure swift evacuation of Ghanaian students – Haruna Iddrisu

Headlines Russia-Ukraine war: Ensure swift evacuation of Ghanaian students – Haruna Iddrisu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has called for the swift evacuation of Ghanaians studying in Ukraine.

“We should ensure the swift evacuation of Ghanaian students in Ukraine. This we must do to assure the students and their parents that they are Ghanaians and that they deserve our support. This is a matter of urgent public importance,” the Minority leader stated while speaking in Parliament on Thursday, 24 February 2022.

According to the Minority leader, government must make available funding to ensure the smooth evacuation of Ghanaian students from Ukraine.

Mr Iddrisu said: “I am indulging you to look at the matter because the Minister of Finance needs to make monies readily available to the Foreign Minister. The situation in Ukraine is very worrying, with imminent war.”

---classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘You are not bigger than the standing orders, don’t rule with emotions’ – Kyei Mensah Bonsu to Bagbin (Video)
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Situation in Ukraine worrying; gov’t must take steps to ensure safety of Ghanaian students – Haruna Iddrisu
24.02.2022 | Headlines
It’s impossible to evacuate Ghanaians from Ukraine — Ghana’s Consul to Ukraine
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Bagbin rubbishes claim he granted Adwoa Safo permission to be absent from Parliament
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Ken Agyapong spoke out of anger; he won’t leave NPP to form his own party – John Boadu
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Supreme Court to decide whether deputy speakers can vote in Parliament on March 9
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Tamale Paramountcy Dispute: Dakpemah not the paramount chief of Tamale — Yaa-Naa Abubakari II
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Expect more universities to vote against strike suspension — UTAG UEW Vice president
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Council of State meets Minority on consensus-building
24.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line