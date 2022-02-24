Russia-Ukraine war: Ensure swift evacuation of Ghanaian students – Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has called for the swift evacuation of Ghanaians studying in Ukraine.

“We should ensure the swift evacuation of Ghanaian students in Ukraine. This we must do to assure the students and their parents that they are Ghanaians and that they deserve our support. This is a matter of urgent public importance,” the Minority leader stated while speaking in Parliament on Thursday, 24 February 2022.

According to the Minority leader, government must make available funding to ensure the smooth evacuation of Ghanaian students from Ukraine.

Mr Iddrisu said: “I am indulging you to look at the matter because the Minister of Finance needs to make monies readily available to the Foreign Minister. The situation in Ukraine is very worrying, with imminent war.”

---classfmonline.com