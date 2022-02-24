Explore bilateral partnerships to evacuate Ghanaians in Ukraine to safety – Ablakwa to gov’t

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

A Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged the government to explore bilateral partnerships with other countries to evacuate Ghanaians in troubled Ukraine to safety.

The European country earlier today was attacked by Russia with reports that lives have been lost.

In the midst of the uncertainty of what could transpire between Russia and Ukraine in the coming days, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the government should immediately make a move to evacuate Ghanaians to safety.

Read the full statement from the North Tongu MP below:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ghanaian students and all other Ghanaians resident in Ukraine.

The National Union of Ghana Students in Ukraine informs me they have 959 registered members —that is a significant number that must command our special and urgent attention. There are in addition to our students, some estimated 500 Ghanaians in Ukraine.

With escalating hostilities and indications that a catastrophic deterioration appears inevitable, it is now expedient for the Ghanaian government to quickly intervene to save Ghanaian lives. Asking our students to seek their own shelter in these petrifying circumstances cannot be considered helpful by any stretch of imagination.

I urge Government to expeditiously explore bilateral partnerships with countries already on the ground with superior logistics and advanced escape mechanisms, considering that Ghana does not have a resident diplomatic mission in Ukraine and our oversight embassy in Berne, Switzerland has practical challenges, so as to ensure that our Ghanaian compatriots in harm’s way are whisked to safety.