One killed in accident on the Eastern corridor road

A student of Kajebi Senior High School (KASEC) has been killed while 16 others are in critical condition after a Ford Transit vehicle got involved in an accident on the Eastern Corridor road.

The vehicle with registration number GT5814-13 was carrying passengers from Kpassa in the Nkwanta North district to Hohoe.

According to Mr Lawson Wiafe, Nkwanta South Municipal Crime officer, the accident occurred at Fankyenekor, a suburb of the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti region on Wednesday at about 1135 hours.

He said 16 persons, nine males and seven females sustained various degrees of injuries including a baby under one year.

He said the victims are currently receiving treatment at the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital and at the St Joseph's hospital in Nkwanta.

Some residents at the scene who spoke with newsmen said, the vehicle which was fully loaded with passengers and some goods somersaulted at the outskirts of the Fankyenekor community.

They also said the driver was on high speed, which made him lose control of the vehicle leading to the accident.

