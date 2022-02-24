Ukraine attack: Ghana must adopt evacuation plan—Peace Ambassador

Dr. Donald Agumenu, Peace Ambassador and Leadership expert, has called on the government to come out with an evacuation strategy for Ghanaians in Ukraine in time.

Speaking few hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared military action on Ukraine, Dr. Agumenu observed that the lives of Ghanaian students, nurses, doctors, and artisans in Ukraine were at stake and must be saved with “resolute action.”

“We have our people there. Government must move without delay with a full-scale evacuation plan. A lot more Ghanaian student are there. A few of them started sending desperate messages back home. We must rescue them,” Dr. Agumenu stated.

The Peace Ambassador, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said it was likely citizens would be caught in line of the conflict and must be rescued.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, speaking on national television said, “I have taken the decision to carry out a special military operation. Its goal will be to defend people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide by the Kyiv regime.

“For this, we will aim for demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.”

Dr. Agumenu said an open conflict would have dire consequences for the world's economy and peacebuilding efforts, and as such global leaders ought to act.

“As Putin attacks Ukraine over traditional diplomacy at the height of diplomatic sanctions from global powers, leaders at this material moment must be thinking beyond the normal diplomatic strategy to prevent further escalation,” he said.

Dr. Agumenu observed that: “Continuous provocations may trigger a horrendous climate for global peace and security. The complexities within that axis, the interest of Russia against that of US and NATO is something we must carefully watch in the interest of humanity.”

The statement said global leaders must at “this crucial moment make critical efforts to de-escalate the situation,” adding that “any attempt from these major military powers to show extra force may undermine a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

It said global leaders must entrench the interest of humanity over that of superpower struggle and military strength to prevent further stress caused by global economic hardships and public health complexities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked Ghanaians in Ukraine to stay at home while efforts were made to ensure their safety.

