Statement on the Situation in Ukraine: IOM Director General António Vitorino

By IOM Press
Geneva - We are extremely worried about the escalation of military action in Ukraine and the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

We reiterate the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres’ call for an immediate cessation in hostilities and the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Eight years of conflict in Ukraine have displaced over 1.4 million people who now rely on assistance to meet their daily needs. This escalation will only deepen the humanitarian needs and compound the suffering of millions of families.

IOM, alongside the United Nations and the humanitarian community, is committed to staying and delivering vital assistance to the people of Ukraine and stands ready to respond to the emerging humanitarian needs in the country and the region, in close coordination with governments and partners.

We will continue to operate in a neutral and impartial manner, prioritizing the humanitarian imperative.

