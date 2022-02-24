ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.02.2022 Headlines

It’s impossible to evacuate Ghanaians from Ukraine — Ghana’s Consul to Ukraine

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
It’s impossible to evacuate Ghanaians from Ukraine — Ghana’s Consul to Ukraine
24.02.2022 LISTEN

Ghana’s Honorary Consul to Ukraine, Dr. Albert Kitcher says at the moment, it is impossible for Ghanaians in Ukraine to be evacuated back home.

In the midst of the tension between Russia and Ukraine that has resulted in the former attacking the latter, Ghanaian students away in Ukraine are pleading to be evacuated.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Wednesday, Dr. Albert Kitcher has justified why evacuation is currently not on the table.

According to the Ghana Honorary Consul to Ukraine, airports have been shut down in the European country hence it is impossible to carry out an evacuation.

“Where we are now if we have everything we cannot evacuate because the Airspace of Ukraine is currently shut. What can be done is if we identify any areas that prove to be problematic or people will be vulnerable there, to relocate them or evacuate them to a safer place,” Dr. Albert Kitcher shared.

He continued, “We had all these in plan knowing this will develop, so already, the Mission and the Ministry were working on the modalities to get the students out.

“If there will be any evacuation it will be an evacuation to a safer place. We ourselves are looking at the situation, as it is now, if a place is so close to the Russian border we will want people to move from there. I had a communication also from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine and they advise that people stay calm.”

Dr. Albert Kitcher further assured that the Ghanaian community is safe in Ukraine despite the attack early in the morning.

Currently, a state of emergency has been declared in Ukraine with the government putting in measures to protect the people.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Russia-Ukraine war: Ensure swift evacuation of Ghanaian students – Haruna Iddrisu
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Bagbin rubbishes claim he granted Adwoa Safo permission to be absent from Parliament
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Ken Agyapong spoke out of anger; he won’t leave NPP to form his own party – John Boadu
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Tamale Paramountcy Dispute: Yaa-Naa set records straight
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Expect more universities to vote against strike suspension — UTAG UEW Vice president
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Council of State meets Minority on consensus-building
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Let’s remove bottlenecks that inhibit study of French – Bagbin to French Ambassador
24.02.2022 | Headlines
Bagbin, Joewise to meet on how to conduct Parliament in harmony
24.02.2022 | Headlines
UTAG-UG strike: Leadership is about sacrifice; I’m ready to go to jail for three months – Prof. Gyampo
24.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line