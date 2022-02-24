It’s impossible to evacuate Ghanaians from Ukraine — Ghana’s Consul to Ukraine

24.02.2022 LISTEN

Ghana’s Honorary Consul to Ukraine, Dr. Albert Kitcher says at the moment, it is impossible for Ghanaians in Ukraine to be evacuated back home.

In the midst of the tension between Russia and Ukraine that has resulted in the former attacking the latter, Ghanaian students away in Ukraine are pleading to be evacuated.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Wednesday, Dr. Albert Kitcher has justified why evacuation is currently not on the table.

According to the Ghana Honorary Consul to Ukraine, airports have been shut down in the European country hence it is impossible to carry out an evacuation.

“Where we are now if we have everything we cannot evacuate because the Airspace of Ukraine is currently shut. What can be done is if we identify any areas that prove to be problematic or people will be vulnerable there, to relocate them or evacuate them to a safer place,” Dr. Albert Kitcher shared.

He continued, “We had all these in plan knowing this will develop, so already, the Mission and the Ministry were working on the modalities to get the students out.

“If there will be any evacuation it will be an evacuation to a safer place. We ourselves are looking at the situation, as it is now, if a place is so close to the Russian border we will want people to move from there. I had a communication also from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine and they advise that people stay calm.”

Dr. Albert Kitcher further assured that the Ghanaian community is safe in Ukraine despite the attack early in the morning.

Currently, a state of emergency has been declared in Ukraine with the government putting in measures to protect the people.