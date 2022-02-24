A/R: GAF probes burnt houses, structures at Ntoboroso

The Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the burning of houses ad structures at Ntoboroso in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region during the operation of the Anti-galamsey taskforce, Operation Halt II team.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 during the operation of the task force in the District to fight illegal galamsey activities.

Speaking at a Press Conference held in Kumasi on Thursday, 24 February 2022, the General Officer Commanding the Central Command Brigadier General Joseph Aduko Aphour described the incident as unfortunate.

He said: “This happened because though the house was quite far from the burning excavators, the fuel spillage from the house to the excavators also caught fire, causing the fire to travel to the house, fortunately enough no lives were lost.

“Efforts on the part of our personnel present to prevent the fire from reaching the house was thwarted when the locals started attacking them with stones and other offensive implements.”

He added that: “I’ll like to assure you that investigations will be conducted immediately to ascertain the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident.

“I also want to use this opportunity to reach out to the communities. We rely on your support to eradicate illegal mining and thus save our environment.”

Some houses and structures at Ntoboroso were burnt after the Anti-galamsey taskforce, Operation Halt II team set ablaze some excavators parked in the community.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mr. Charles E.K Nsiah told Class News' Elisha Adarkwah that the houses were close to the area where the excavators were parked and for that reason, the fuel which was in the excavators traveled to the houses and caught fire.

He said about four houses were burnt including the house of the owner of the excavators which were burnt.

One of the townsfolk, Mr. Nsiah said, sustained injuries and has been rushed to hospital after one of the soldiers allegedly hit him with the butt of his gun.

He, however, indicated that the angry residents pelted and chased away the DCE for the area, Isaac Kofi Marfo who came to the community during the incident.

Mr. Nsiah said the fire service personnel who were deployed to the community to fight the blaze were not spared as they were also pelted with clubs and chased away.

