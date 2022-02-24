ModernGhana logo
Pru East: Nine persons injured after bus veers of road at Kukunde

Social News Pru East: Nine persons injured after bus veers of road at Kukunde
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A mini bus with registration number WR-808-18 was involved in an accident on Thursday morning, leaving eight passengers and driver severely injured.

According to the mini bus driver, Isaac Kwadwo, the bus, which had 13 passengers aboard, veered off the road and landed in a gutter when he attempted to dodge a pothole upon reaching Kukunde, a community in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

The injured passengers are currently receiving medical treatment at the Mathias Catholic Hospital in Yeji.

Although hospital personnel declined to speak on record, they confirmed that six of the victims sustained various degrees of injuries, with three others suffering fractures of the arm and leg.

