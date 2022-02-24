Bagbin rubbishes claim he granted Adwoa Safo permission to be absent from Parliament

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has rubbished reports suggesting that he has granted underfire Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo permission to be absent from the house.

The MP has been absent from Parliament, leaving the Majority in the house stranded in their strong determination to pass the controversial E-levy.

This week, there have been claims that before absenting herself, Sarah Adwoa Safo asked permission from the Speaker of Parliament.

In Parliament today, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin reacted that he has not said anywhere that he has granted the Dome Kwabenya MP permission to be away from Parliament.

“It is important I defuse some fake news which is being circulated that I granted interview to say that Honourable Adwoa Safo received permission from me to absent herself from parliament on health grounds. I want it to be known by all that I have not granted any such interview anywhere, I have not said anything like that anywhere,” the Speaker of Parliament said.

Speaker Alban Bagbin continued, “The votes and proceedings of the house are so loud that she is absent without permission for all those days. That is the votes and proceedings of the House, it is not the speaker who determines who is present and who is absent, no. The votes and proceedings will capture those who are present, those who are absent, and those who are absent with permission.”

Amid her absence from Parliament, there are now growing speculations that Sarah Adwoa Safo is deliberately staying away to sabotage the ruling New Patriotic Party for not heeding to her demand.