Ken Agyapong spoke out of anger; he won’t leave NPP to form his own party – John Boadu

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu says he does not believe leading member Kennedy Agyapong will leave NPP to form his own party.

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency in an interview with Asaase Radio on Monday threatened to leave the ruling party should national executives including Yaw Buaben Asamoa continue to be at post.

“If all the current executives don’t lose I will form a political party,” he said while adding, “All the current executives including Yaw Buaben Asamoa, if they don’t vote them out I will form a political party and the name of the political party will be “abr)”.

Reacting to that declaration in an interview with Asempa FM on Tuesday, John Boadu said Kennedy Agyapong spoke out of anger.

According to him, the Assin Central MP loves the NPP so much that he would never leave to form his own political party.

“Kennedy Agyapong loves NPP and won't form his own party. I think he spoke out of anger,” John Boadu shared.

Addressing the controversy behind the continuous absence of Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo from Parliament, the NPP General Secretary noted that it poses a threat to her political future.

John Boadu said, “I am sad for Adwoa Safo. Adwoa Safo's actions affecting her political future.”