Rename Ho Airport after late Dzifa Attivor for her effort — Group

The Volta Development Forum (VDF), an advocacy group wants Ho Airport to be renamed to honor the memory of the late Dzifa Attivor, a former Transport Minister who helped realize the project.

Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjesen, Executive President of the Forum, in a tribute at the burial of the former Minister at her hometown of Abutia Teti in the Volta Region, said the Ho Airport- the base of the Region's air travel infrastructure, was a fitting edifice to the memory of Madam Attivor.

The late Attivor was minister from 2013 to 2016, during a significant upgrade of the nation's port infrastructures.

Dr. Kludjesen said the VDF recognized the role of the late Minister in planting an aviation hub in the Volta Region and promised to lead efforts to have the yet to be commissioned airport in her name.

“All we want to tell you, Auntie Dzifa is that you are not gone, you are still alive with us. We know that it's your effort that built the famous and only Ho Airport that may in the future become the Regional Airport for the West African Region.

“We therefore wish to say that we at VDF, we are going to make everything possible and today lay a motion on the table, which we will be moving to ensure that the Ho Airport is named after you, either today, in the near future, or it will before so that we can immortalize a Voltarian in Ghana for the Good effort that has been done,” he said.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, under whose tenure Madam Attivor was appointed Minister, credited her with the “footwork” of all major port development at the time, and which included the expansion of both sea and airports and the commissioning of new ones.

The late Attivor, who died age 65, became a founding member and a vice presidents of the VDF, which had secured for itself the main advocate for the development of the Region through collaborative efforts.

The VDF had declared the Volta Region a billion dollar economy and had various committees working to develop all developmental prospects.

The forum also supported initiatives such as the 2021 Volta Fair and joined advocacy that led to the operationalisation of Ho Airport.

