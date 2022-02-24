I will respect Police' invitation over Umofia prophecies – Gaisie

24.02.2022 LISTEN

The founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has condemned government for using the Ghana Police Service to intimidate citizens instead of concentrating on fixing the economy.

This follows an invitation by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to the Founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel to answer questions with regards to his 31 December 2021 ‘Umofia’ prophecies.

The Prophetic Hill Chapel founder is expected to report to the CID headquarters on Monday, 28 February 2022.

According to the founder, the country is going through hard times, yet government is more focused on using the state's security to further worsen the plight of citizens.

The Prophetic Hill Chapel founder noted that he will respect and honour the invitation by the Police, however, the service cannot stop the prophetic ministry from moving on, as they cannot control things of the spirit.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, 24 February 2022, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel wrote: “I have been invited to the Police CID Over Some Prophetic Utterances, they Claim I Have Made!! As a responsible citizen and one who believes in rule of law, I will respect the invitation of the Police service but the Police MUST NO, RESPECTIVELY THUS THEY CAN NOT GAG THE PROPHETIC, THEY CAN NOT CONTROL THINGS OF THE SPIRIT AND UTTERANCES MADE BEHIND THE PULPIT OF GOD, OUR GOD SHOULD NOT AND MUST NOT BE INTERPRETED WITH CARNAL LEARNED MIND....”

He continued that: “In Nation Building, the role of the church, the prophetic can not be DENIED OR DISRESPECTED. Moreso, when the prophets have not said or done anything which is against the spirit and latter of the common law...LET OPPRESSIVE RULE COME TO AN END, LET GOD JESUS CHRIST ARISE.”

He added: “ALREADY, Times are EXTREMELY HARD, INSTEAD OF ENCOURAGING YOUR CITIZENS, YOU ARE RATHER DISCOURAGING US BY USING STATE ACTOR'S AND APPARATUS.”

Ahead of 31 December 2021, the Police had cautioned pastors across the country against prophecies that can cause fear and panic among the citizenry.

However, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel went ahead to prophesy to what he referred to as the country of “Umofia.”

--- classfmonline.com