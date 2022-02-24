UG to commence lectures on February 28

The University of Ghana, Legon has announced today that academic work would begin on February 28, 2022 after deliberations between the business and executive committee of the institution.

The letter stated that the notice was in anticipation of the finality of the suspension of the UTAG strike as announced by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The letter follows the UG UTAG's rejection of the temporary suspension of the strike.

Majority of the members voted against the suspension of the strike.

Subsequently, the premier university in the country joins other public universities that have announced resumption dates.