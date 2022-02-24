ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UG to commence lectures on February 28

Education UG to commence lectures on February 28
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The University of Ghana, Legon has announced today that academic work would begin on February 28, 2022 after deliberations between the business and executive committee of the institution.

The letter stated that the notice was in anticipation of the finality of the suspension of the UTAG strike as announced by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The letter follows the UG UTAG's rejection of the temporary suspension of the strike.

Majority of the members voted against the suspension of the strike.

Subsequently, the premier university in the country joins other public universities that have announced resumption dates.

224202210100-m5hsk8v331-ug.jpeg

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More Education
ModernGhana Links
Lectures at UCC begins on February 28 after UTAG’s decision to suspend strike
24.02.2022 | Education
NUGS calls on government to evacuate Ghanaian students in Ukraine
23.02.2022 | Education
UEW UTAG votes against suspension of strike
23.02.2022 | Education
GIJ sets one week for lectures
22.02.2022 | Education
UENR, IIPGH celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science in Sunyani
22.02.2022 | Education
KNUST to resume lectures on February 24
22.02.2022 | Education
GIMPA to train queenmothers
22.02.2022 | Education
GES to probe Savelugu SHS students’ demonstration
22.02.2022 | Education
GES issue guidelines to stop deletion of teachers’ names from payroll
21.02.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line