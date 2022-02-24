Expect more universities to vote against strike suspension — UTAG UEW Vice president

The vice president of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr. Pascal Kpodo has said more public universities will vote against the temporary suspension of the strike action announced by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association.

He said the current situation can only be salvaged if the employer engages with the negotiation team to resolve all matters.

“More institutions are going to vote to reject the decision. However, the situation can only be salvaged if the employer engages with the negotiation team to resolve the matter by the time the matter runs out,” he said to Joy News today Thursday.

He added that government had failed to honour agreements signed in the past leaving some members of the union always in doubt.

However, he stated that the employer must honour the current process in order to gain the trust of members of UTAG to forestall future strikes.

After the NEC of UTAG called off its strike action, two member institutions, the University of Ghana, Legon and the University of Education, Winneba voted against the decision to suspend the strike.

Although the rest are yet to communicate their stance, out of the 15 public universities, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) are the only schools that have so far announced the resumption of lectures.

GIJ gave a one week lecture schedule pending feedback UTAG expects from the employer.