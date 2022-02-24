Ghana Immigration Service gets IT data center at Kintampo

The Bono East Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) located at Kintampo can now boast of a state-of-the-art IT data centre, which is well-furnished with modern ICT equipment meant to enhance the operations of the service.

At a colourful ceremony to officially hand over the facility to the GIS, the Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, observed that it is no longer prudent to only rely on the presence of security agents at border posts for the purposes of monitoring and keeping surveillance.

He said considering the sophisticated methods being adopted by criminals to outwit immigration officers, it was incumbent to adopt technology and new approaches that could swiftly respond and deal with deviants across borders and elsewhere.

He urged security services to take advantage of the current digital platforms to share resources in intelligence gathering and also advised the public to volunteer information about suspected characters in the region to the security agencies.

He finally thanked the Kintampo Municipal Assembly for putting up such edifice to augment government's efforts of decentralization. He commended the NPP government and the Comptroller General, Lawyer Kwame Asuah-Takyi for spreading their offices across the various assemblies in the country.

ACI Enock Abrokwa Annor, the Bono East Regional Commander for the Ghana Immigration Service disclosed that the office is a multi-purpose facility that will serve all purposes of the service.

He observed that activities of terrorism in the region cannot be under-estimated and there was the need to equip the officers with such facilities.

The Kintampo Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, commended personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service in the area for the professionalism with which they have conducted themselves so far in the area.