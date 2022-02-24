Russia attacks: It’s too early to evacuate our students from Ukraine — NPP MP

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi has said evacuating Ghanaian students from Ukraine at this point is too early following the war between country and Russia.

Ukraine’s military says about 50 Russian forces have been killed and six warplanes destroyed amid fighting in the country’s east.

Speaking to Joy News, Dr Adomako Kissi has said it will be better to wait for steps world leaders would take before the thoughts of any evacuation.

“With regards to our students coming back at this point I think it might be a bit too early and that’s just my thinking. I think we should hang in there and see what the world authorities would do,” he stated.

He indicated that, when other countries start to evacuate their students then there will be a window for Ghana to do same in Ukraine if need be.

He added that the question about evacuation should be posed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Ministry on the way forward on the matter

His words come just some hours after the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) appealed to government to evacuate students stranded in Ukraine as a result of attacks by Russia.

The union asked government to deploy the same evacuation method used during the peak of covid-19 to evacuate Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian students have already landed in Ghana from Ukraine as a result of the attack. According to them, other foreign nationals have heard from their leaders, but with the silence of Ghana, they had to make their own choice to return.