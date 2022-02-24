ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Russia attacks: It’s too early to evacuate our students from Ukraine — NPP MP

Social News Russia attacks: It’s too early to evacuate our students from Ukraine — NPP MP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi has said evacuating Ghanaian students from Ukraine at this point is too early following the war between country and Russia.

Ukraine’s military says about 50 Russian forces have been killed and six warplanes destroyed amid fighting in the country’s east.

Speaking to Joy News, Dr Adomako Kissi has said it will be better to wait for steps world leaders would take before the thoughts of any evacuation.

“With regards to our students coming back at this point I think it might be a bit too early and that’s just my thinking. I think we should hang in there and see what the world authorities would do,” he stated.

He indicated that, when other countries start to evacuate their students then there will be a window for Ghana to do same in Ukraine if need be.

He added that the question about evacuation should be posed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Ministry on the way forward on the matter

His words come just some hours after the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) appealed to government to evacuate students stranded in Ukraine as a result of attacks by Russia.

The union asked government to deploy the same evacuation method used during the peak of covid-19 to evacuate Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian students have already landed in Ghana from Ukraine as a result of the attack. According to them, other foreign nationals have heard from their leaders, but with the silence of Ghana, they had to make their own choice to return.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Treason trial: ACP Agordzo aided plotters to overthrow Akufo-Addo
24.02.2022 | Social News
Ghana Immigration Service gets IT data center at Kintampo
24.02.2022 | Social News
Accra: Chiefs demand compensation over siting of Weija Dam
24.02.2022 | Social News
'You're a hypocrite' for being silent under Akufo-Addo – Appiah Stadium confronts Rev. Emmanuel Asante
24.02.2022 | Social News
Bridging the gender inequality gap from the grassroots
23.02.2022 | Social News
Fred Afful & Co loses case against East Dadekotopon Development Trust led by its chairman, Nii Kwade Okropong I
23.02.2022 | Social News
Aliko Dangote beats Chelsea FC owner to place 83rd on list of world's richest men
23.02.2022 | Social News
Abu Jinapor dissatisfied with $4m Chamber Of Mines donation to Appiatse explosion victims
23.02.2022 | Social News
'Telling us your mother’s story won’t convince us to accept killer e-levy' — Ken Ofori-Atta told
23.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line