UTAG-UG strike: Leadership is about sacrifice; I’m ready to go to jail for three months – Prof. Gyampo

Secretary of the University of Ghana (UG) branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo has stressed the fight to secure better conditions of service for members will continue regardless of the potential consequence.

This follows a decision by UTAG-UG to continue with its strike although court has ordered it to suspend its strike action for negotiations to continue.

There are talks that the decision by UTAG-UG could amount to contempt of court which could come with some serious consequences.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Wednesday, the UG Professor emphasised that leadership is about sacrifice and he is ready to go to jail if it is a price that he has to pay for the demands of University lectures to be met.

“Leadership is about sacrifice, people died and people lost their lives, blood was spilled so if people died and you will go to jail for three months, so be it,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

The University of Ghana lecturer further rubbished allegations that he is an NDC man and only leading his group to make the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) unpopular.

“Any time you make a demand or a claim then they want to look at it with some partisan lenses. All of a sudden they say you are NDC, sometimes they say you are NPP, it doesn’t make sense to me.

“I am Ransford Gyampo. When NDC was there we took them on. NPP is in power and we have legitimate demands and the fact that it is a certain party in power does not mean that all of a sudden our needs have been met,” Prof. Gyampo said.

He continued, “So those saying ‘you are making the government unpopular ‘ it is not our desire to make anybody feel discomfort, our desire is that 14per cent of the basic salary of a lecturer is around 1400.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the Academic Board of the University of Cape Coast has decided that academic activities resume from next Monday, February 28, 2022.