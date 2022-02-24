Lectures at UCC begins on February 28 after UTAG’s decision to suspend strike

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) will officially begin academic activities on Monday, February 28, 2022, Modernghana News has learned.

The University based in the Central Region and several others in the country have been inactive in the past six weeks following the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike action.

The University teachers laid down tools to demand government improve their conditions of service.

After several engagements that included a showdown in court with the National Labour Commission (NLC), UTAG last Monday finally announced that the strike has been suspended temporarily.

“At the end of the meeting, NEC of UTAG resolved as follows:

“That UTAG should heed to the advice of the eminent leaders, the Select Committee on Education and the court ruling to suspend our strike action up to 4h March 2022 to engage with government,” part of a statement from UTAG has said.

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG on February 21, 2022, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Having had deliberations after that UTAG decision, the Executive Committee of the Academic Board of the University of Cape Coast has decided that academic activities resume from next Monday.

Going by the approved academic calendar for the university, it has scheduled the matriculation ceremony of freshmen for Saturday, March 5.

For the yet-to-start semester, lectures will span 10 weeks – both face-to-face and online – for examinations to start on Thursday, May 12.

The end of semester examination will take two weeks, in time for the end of semester on Saturday, May 28.