Police officers in Lamashegu shooting face court today

The two police officers, whose actions contributed to the death one person, while six others sustained injuries in Lamashegu in the Northern Region, are expected to appear before court today.

The officers allegedly shot into an unregistered Toyota Camry, and triggered a clash between the officers and the youth of the area. Six police officers were interdicted by the Ghana Police Service following the incident.

The two who will be arraigned have been charged with causing harm.

The two are General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour and Corporal Monney Koranteng.

Specifically, General Corporal Darfour is said to have shot into the unregistered Toyota Camry while Corporal Koranteng allegedly made derogatory comments on social media against the Lamashegu Chief and the people.

According to reports, a 24-year-old man was chased and shot by a police officer after he ignored instruction from officers.

The incident angered youth in the area, who burned tyres in protest of the action of the officers.

Six police officers were interdicted following the incident, and Police in a statement said a team of investigators had been dispatched to the area, led by the Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Personnel from the Police Professional Standards Bureau were also been detailed alongside the CID team to look at professional standard-related issues of the incident.

