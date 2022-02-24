Amasaman youth to demonstrate on March 7 to protest government’s decision to shut down tollbooth

The Concerned Youth of Amasaman Constituency (COYOAMAC) has served notice that it will stage a demonstration on March 7, 2022, to express displeasure at government for closing down the tollbooth at Kpobiman.

In a press release from the youth, it says it is disappointed in the government for taking away what was a source of employment for the youth in the Amasaman Constituency.

Describing the decision by the government as insensitive, COYOAMAC says it will hit the streets next month.

“The youth of Amasaman through the Concerned Youth of Amasaman Constituency (COYOAMAC) shall be picketing on 7th March, 2022 from Katapor Mayera to the Ga West Municipal Assembly to register our displeasure to this development.

“A petition will also be sent to the sitting Member of Parliament, Honorable ( Akwasi Afrifa Mensa), a man the youth of Amasaman have propelled to Parliament to speak on their behalf,” part of a release from the youth of Amasaman signed by its president Abroni Thomas has said.

The government last year announced the shutdown of all tollbooths in the country after Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal to Parliament.

The tollbooths which raked in revenue for the government and provided employment for some Ghanaians have since been inactive with government now planning alternative use of the various booths.

Read the full statement from COYOAMAC below:

For Immediate Release. 24th February, 2022

KPOBIMAN TOLL BOOTH, THE CATASTROPHE OF AMASAMAN, THE MENACE OF GOVERNANCE-COYOAMAC.

Socrates said the Government exist for the benefit of society and continue to exist for the general wellbeing of the people.

If Government fails to always seek the interest of the people, that Government has no business holding the mandate of the people.

The most ravaging problem in Amasaman Constituency is unemployment and the only arbiter to this problem has been the private sector, namely Blues skies, Rush Company, Votic, Bomart, just to mention a few.

They are the only ones who have offered hope to the youth of Amasaman by providing them with employment.

We the youth were very ecstatic when job opportunities were offered to us by Government through the Tollbooth at Kpobiman.

Then came the greatest catastrophe ever through an Insensitive, incoherent, inconsistent and an ever promising Government, who instead of expanding the job portfolio, decided to sack all those who were under the employ of the Tollbooth at Kpobiman and by so doing turning the Tollbooth into a white elephant.

COYOAMAC speaks on behalf of those who were served such Injustice through the ceremonial sacking to be reinstated as quickly and as practicably as possible.

The youth of Amasaman through the Concerned Youth of Amasaman Constituency (COYOAMAC) shall be picketing on 7th March, 2022 from Katapor Mayera to the Ga West Municipal Assembly to register our displeasure to this development.

A petition will also be sent to the sitting Member of Parliament, Honorable ( Akwasi Afrifa Mensa), a man the youth of Amasaman have propelled to Parliament to speak on their behalf.

This menace from Government must stop.

SIGNED

Abroni Thomas.

(DJ YOGO).

President (COYOAMAC)