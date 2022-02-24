Police chase Nigel Gaisie over 31st December Umuofia prophecies

24.02.2022 LISTEN

The Police has extended an invitation to the leader and founder of Prophetic Hills Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie to come and defend his recent supposed prophetic utterances, DGN Online can report.

Police want him to come and explain his claimed prophecies and if possible back them with evidence.

Confirming the invitation, Nigel Gaise who described the invitation as sad said “Sad,Times..They harassed me with E.C.G…After paying the agreed amount, they switched off my lights again.Came to off my lights with armed men.Police With Guns) 31st December, they came to my church premises with about 80 police men and women.Today, invitation to come speak on prophetic utterances….SAD TIMES.”

Prior to this invitation, Nigel Gaise who has shown signs of disregard for the directive by the Ghana Police Service to halt prophecy of doom took to his Facebook page to make a worrying revelation about what will happen to him after December 31, 2021 watch night service to usher in the new year.

He was of strong conviction he would be arrested in a Facebook post sighted on his page saying that “…..It's sad….They said let's arrest him before 31st because he’s coming to blast the system…Hmmm. I am never scared of arrest if am doing the will of God and it will be another major attack on Christianity. You are wasting your time, watching my videos to see if I can be implicated”.

Nigel Gaise noted he is however not bothered about his arrest because he knows he is doing the work of God.

His statement comes after the man of God, Jesus Abrantie was arrested after prophesying doom about dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare in a statement after the release of the man of God said that any man of God who wants to make any national prophecy should be ready to back it with evidence when the need arises because he will not hesitate to arrest anyone who makes any doom prophesy especially about public figures.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie became known after he prophesied the untimely death of late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns.

---DGN online