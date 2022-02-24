Students, Teachers Nationwide Join The 2021 Coderz League Edition

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. is a global, diversified enterprise with proprietary technologies on the forefront of robotics, motion control, and technology education. The company has taken its engineering and management expertise in the fields of automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions and developed several businesses related to these technologies.

In Ghana, RoboGroup works in partnership with the Ministry of education to implement STEAM and Robotics in schools. The company was assigned to build and equip 20 STEAM centers, where students of 6 years and above will come and have hand-on on automatic and autonomous machines, learn programming while developing 21st-century skills. And as part of the project, thousands of students have been trained in Robotics using CoderZ.

"And for the past 3 years, we have excellent performance from Ghanaian students (boys and girls) in Robotics competition both National and international. This is a great impact in Ghana's educational system," Ifat Revivo (Mrs.) Project Manager Ghana.

CoderZ is an innovative and engaging online learning environment. Developed for students in grades 4 and above, the gamified STEM solution allows students to work at their own pace, easily programming real and virtual robots from anywhere in the world. The platform enables students to acquire computational thinking, problem solving and creativity skills, together with coding and STEM learning, all via a flexible and scalable virtual solution.

According to Ms.Yaarit Levy, the VP Business development at CoderZ. “No matter the place, all kids should have access to better tools for learning STEM. That means leveraging technology to maximize the four Cs of education: Critical thinking, Collaboration, Creativity and Communication. We built CoderZ on these principles to strengthen STEM for any student. Also Preparing today’s kids for tomorrow’s careers is more challenging than ever with the rapid-fire development in technology. No one is entirely sure what jobs or obstacles 2050 will bring, but one thing is for certain: the role of STEM and computer science will be pivotal. So, it’s crucial that more educators keep up with the pace, using the best tools to equip students with the skills they’ll need to succeed.”

She added, "At CoderZ, we believe STEM and Computer Science education are essential for the future and should be universally available to all kids. So, we built a gamified coding platform that makes it easy for anyone to learn (and teach), using robots to bring the subject matter to life!."